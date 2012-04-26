Brazil to boost oversight of banking sector mergers

* Central bank to toughen scrutiny on bank mergers
* Says rules should help improve customer service
* May help ease perception of lax merger oversight
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 26 Brazil's central
bank will toughen scrutiny over mergers and acquisitions in the
financial industry that have in recent years resulted in massive
scale and efficiency gains for lenders but scant improvements in
the quality of customer service.
The central bank said in a statement on Thursday that any
financial institution seeking to acquire or merge with a rival
must commit to improving customer service. The set of rules,
which the bank dubbed an "accord on concentration limits," will
also urge banks to disclose more details on a merger deal.
The decision comes amid growing government pressure on the
banking industry - for years Brazil's most profitable - to lower
interest rates and contribute more to the nation's economic
development. State banks are being instructed by President Dilma
Rousseff's administration to slash borrowing costs and step up
disbursements to kick-start a slowing economy.
"This regulatory act is part of a series of initiatives by
the central to enhance competition in the financial system, as
well as to ensure that customers can exercise their right to
choose," the statement said.
For example, Itaú Holding Financeira's purchase of smaller
rival União de Bancos Brasileiros and the acquisition of ABN
Amro's local unit by Banco Santander in 2008 were widely
criticized by clients, saying the scale gains that inflated the
lenders' profits did not bring about significant improvements in
customer service.
The central bank's move may also help remove the perception
among investors that mergers and acquisitions face little
regulatory scrutiny in Brazil. Consumer advocacy groups often
claim that antitrust regulators are too bland when analyzing
corporate takeovers that give firms stronger pricing and market
power that is damaging to competition.
Banks led customer complaint rankings in Brazil last year,
ahead of retailers, healthcare operators and telecommunications
carriers, according to consumer protection institute Idec. It
was first time in 11 years that banks received more complaints
than health insurance plans.
Consumers often complain that commercial lenders apply
inexistent fees on services, overcharge, or sell services tied
to the forced acquisition of other products. Itaú Unibanco
led the Idec complaint rankings this year, followed
closely by state-controlled Banco do Brasil.
Itaú Unibanco, the largest Brazilian private sector lender,
was surpassed as the nation's No. 1 bank in 2010 after Banco do
Brasil began an aggressive move to buy credit portfolios and
smaller rivals in banking, insurance and health services.
Banco do Brasil has also focused its growth strategy on
offering loans at cheaper rates, a move that nongovernment bank
executives repeatedly said could create imbalances in the
pricing of credit in Brazil.