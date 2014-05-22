Brazil banks to fight court rulings on savings case-industry group

SAO PAULO May 22 Brazilian banks will fight any
decision by the nation's top two courts on a landmark case
involving disputed compensation for individuals' savings dating
back two decades, industry group Febraban said on Thursday.
While saying it remained confident about a decision by the
nation's Federal Supreme Court, STF, on the matter, Febraban
said in a statement that banks will challenge Wednesday's ruling
by the Superior Justice Court (STJ). It ruled that additional
interest for millions of savers should be calculated from the
date first-class lawsuits were filed in the early 1990s, not
when individual claims were made starting in 2010, as the banks
sought.
The STF ruling on the case is expected by as early as next
week.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)