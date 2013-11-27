版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 28日 星期四 01:24 BJT

Brazil top court to rule on depositors case in early 2014

SAO PAULO Nov 27 The majority of Brazil's Federal Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to delay the final decision on a case pitting thousands of depositors against domestic banks over the remuneration of their savings until the start of next year.

Justices at the Brasilia-based court agreed to begin hearings on the case immediately.

The court, known as STF, is reviewing a two-decade old case on savings accounts that could cost banks almost one-third of their market value and throw a wrench into Latin America's largest economy. Plaintiffs allege banks failed to pay fair remuneration on deposits during those years, when hyperinflation led the government to peg savings rates to a number of different indexes. Banks have repeatedly said they followed the law.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐