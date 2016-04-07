Brazil sees loan refinancing deals gaining steam this year

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 7 Banks in Brazil will step up loan refinancing deals with corporate borrowers this year, the central bank said in a Thursday report, as the impact of the harshest recession in over a century and escalating political turmoil hamper the ability of factories, shops and farmers to repay their debts.
According to the central bank's semi-annual financial stability report, lenders are having a harder time predicting default trends amid an uncertain economic outlook for Latin America's largest economy. Defaults may keep climbing this year, offsetting the benefits of higher borrowing costs, and may force banks to implement even more prudent loan-loss provisioning policies, the report said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.