UPDATE 2-Brazil banks to step up loan refinancing deals this year

(Adds comments, background, share performance)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 7 Banks in Brazil will
step up corporate loan refinancing deals this year, the central
bank said on Thursday, suggesting the impact of the harshest
recession in over a century and escalating political turmoil are
hurting the ability of factories, shops and farmers to honor
their debt.
According to the central bank's semi-annual financial
stability report, banks are having a harder time predicting
default trends amid an uncertain economic outlook for Latin
America's largest economy. A benchmark indicator for defaults
hit a five-year high in February and is poised to climb further.
Brazil's longest and most intense recession since 1901,
coupled with rising credit costs, kept straining the capacity of
consumer and corporate borrowers to stay current on their debts,
the report showed. Policymakers at the central bank expect banks
to pare back disbursements further this year - lending is
currently expanding at the slowest pace in at least 16 years.
Nevertheless, the country's banking system remains highly
resilient to adverse events, even under extreme conditions, the
report said. In a series of simulation exercises, policymakers
found that banks have an adequate cushion to absorb
default-related losses, although at the cost of declining
profitability.
"Defaults will keep rising, but not in a explosive manner,"
said Anthero Meirelles, a central bank director in charge of
oversight.
The financial stability report provides a thorough glimpse
into loan-book quality and banking profitability as the nation's
biggest lenders prepare to report first-quarter results this
month. An index comprised of Brazil's financial shares
added 1 percent on Thursday, extending year-to-date gains to 20
percent.
To weather the impact of the recession, an increasing number
of debt-laden companies are selling assets or, in the worst
case, seeking bankruptcy protection, which could make banks even
more cautious in the future, said Marcelo Carvalho, chief Latin
American economist for BNP Paribas SA. That could develop into a
"vicious cycle" that could put the brakes on a recovery.
'MISSING A FACTOR'
"Observers are missing one key factor in Brazil's near-term
growth dynamics: corporate defaults," Carvalho wrote in a
Thursday client note, referring to market participants'
excessive attention to political bickering that could end on
President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment.
Policymakers will continue to monitor the impact of a
sweeping corruption scandal on bank balance sheets, the report
said. The banking system is also prepared to withstand
additional shocks such as sudden swings in currency and interest
rates, or a pronounced decline in creditworthiness, the report
noted.
Lenders in Brazil are mitigating the risk of growing
interdependence between engineering firms, suppliers and
services companies involved in the so-called "Operation Car
Wash" scandal by lending more prudently and increasing
requirements that additional guarantees be placed, the report
added.
The latest central bank's monthly report on lending showed
that provisions as a share of capital hit their highest level in
almost four years for private-sector banks.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia; Editing by
Alistair Bell and Chris Reese)