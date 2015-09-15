Brazil's Senate approves income tax increase for banks

BRASILIA, Sept 15 Brazil's Senate on Tuesday
approved a presidential decree raising the income tax on banks
and other financial institutions to 20 percent from 15 percent
by 2019.
The tax, known by its Portuguese acronym CSLL, is one of
several measures Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has sought
to help plug a budget shortfall. The decree has already passed
the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil's lower house of Congress, and
returns to Rousseff for her signature.
Brazilian presidents can write legislation and issue it as a
temporary decree that only takes permanent force if passed by
both houses of Congress. Congress must also vote on such decrees
before they take up normal leglislation.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Jeb Blount; Editing by Grant
McCool)