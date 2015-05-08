REFILE-Brazil central bank sees risks in Banrisul loans to state government

(Refiles to change "see" to "sees" in headline and first
By Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA May 8 Brazil's central bank sees risks
that a regional bank may have given excessive loans to its
controlling shareholder, the state of Rio Grande do Sul, whose
ability to honor its debt could be impaired if Brazil goes into
recession this year as expected.
Banrisul has lent 7.7 billion reais ($2.5
billion) to Rio Grande do Sul, one of Brazil's most indebted
states, from a bank fund made up of deposits in court, according
to internal central bank documents seen by Reuters.
Deposits in court consist of payments made to a court
officer as a precaution while litigation is pending over who is
entitled to the funds.
Brazilian legislation allows state governments to borrow
against court deposits, but the size of the bank's loan to Rio
Grande do Sul is larger than Banrisul's net assets of about 5.7
billion reais, and this has raised red flags among central bank
auditors.
"The state's delicate financial situation ... raises doubts
about its ability to honor its obligations over time, indicating
growing risks to the (financial) institution," the central bank
report said.
A central bank spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Banrisul said there is no risk to its operations as it is
merely a depositary of the court-deposit funds, which it does
not consider to be part of its assets.
The government of Rio Grande do Sul acknowledged its
financial hardship but maintained that Banrisul is safe. It said
borrowing against court deposits is a "necessary evil" in the
current economic environment.
"The government understands that, given the extreme
situation in public finances, deposits in court are an important
and accessible source (of financing) for times of emergency such
as those we are experiencing," the state said in a statement.
The Banrisul case highlights the risks incurred by companies
that do business with Brazilian states, which are running into
budget problems after years of overspending.
Many states have suspended payments to suppliers, while
freezing billions of reais earmarked for services and
infrastructure projects, in a bid to clean up their finances as
revenues fall as Brazil heads toward a likely recession.
Rio Grande do Sul estimates it will post a budget deficit of
5.4 billion reais this year.
Risks to Banrisul are magnified because Rio Grande do Sul
has more lax legislation allowing the government to borrow as
much as 85 percent of total deposits in court. Federal
legislation imposes a 70 percent limit on borrowing from court
deposits related only to tax disputes.
The discrepancy between federal and state laws is being
questioned in the Supreme Court by the Brazilian bar
association, which argues that Rio Grande do Sul's legislation
should be considered unconstitutional.
Such a decision could force the state to return a large part
of the financing it received. Failure to do so could give rise
to an illegal situation in which a financial institution
provides credit to its controlling shareholder, the central bank
said in the report.
To avoid an extreme situation that could put Banrisul's
operations at risk, the central bank is considering filing a
"friend of the court" brief with the court, a position that
allows it to share its point of view without being directly
involved in the case.
Rio Grande do Sul said in its statement that a Supreme Court
ruling that its legislation is unconstitutional is
"unimaginable" and would "certainly have huge impact on its
ability to provide the most essential services to the
population".
($1=3.03 reais)
