Brazil's new Finmin Barbosa sees no need to bailout Petrobras

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday that he sees no need to inject capital into debt-laden Petroleo Brasileiro SA as new management of the state-run oil company recovers its finances.
"I don't think it is necessary to inject capital in Petrobras. That is a an extreme measure and we are far from that," Barbosa said in a teleconference with foreign media. "I think market solutions are better solutions." (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million