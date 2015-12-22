版本:
2015年 12月 23日

Brazil's new Finmin Barbosa sees no need to bailout Petrobras

BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday that he sees no need to inject capital into debt-laden Petroleo Brasileiro SA as new management of the state-run oil company recovers its finances.

"I don't think it is necessary to inject capital in Petrobras. That is a an extreme measure and we are far from that," Barbosa said in a teleconference with foreign media. "I think market solutions are better solutions." (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

