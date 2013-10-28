Brazil's OSX vessel plugged to OGX field not for sale, source says

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2027
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 The OSX-3 vessel, which Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA is seeking to hook up to the offshore Tubarão Martelo field, is not up for sale, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
OGX will continue to look for fresh capital even if it files for bankruptcy protection, said the source, who declined to be identified because the decision has not yet been made public. Three sources told Reuters on Monday that OGX, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday.
OSX Brasil SA, OGX's sister company and the owner of the vessel, has no plans to file for bankruptcy protection at the moment, the company said earlier in the day.
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's legislative agenda. RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the