Brazil fines tycoon Batista for not informing market on CCX action

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Brazil's securities regulator CVM fined Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista 300,000 reais ($93,000) on Wednesday for failing to keep investors informed about a possible delisting of coal mining company CCX Carvão da Colombia.

($1 = 3.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Writing by Jeb Blount)
