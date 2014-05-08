Brazil court freezes some assets of fallen tycoon Batista -paper

SAO PAULO May 8 A Brazilian court ordered up to
122 million reais ($55.2 million) in assets held by former
billionaire Eike Batista be frozen as part of an investigation
into unfair market practices, a local newspaper reported on
Thursday.
The court's move was in response to a request from federal
prosecutors, based on a report by Brazil's securities regulator,
O Estado de S.Paulo said. The regulator's report showed Batista
knew some oil fields being explored by OGX Petroleo e Gas SA,
which he controlled, were commercially inviable at least nine
months before the company made that information public.
OGX, now known as Oleo e Gas Participações SA,
saw its share price plummet after the information was announced,
and is currently in bankruptcy protection.
The asset freeze was intended as a precautionary measure as
the investigation continues, Estado said.
Press representatives for Batista, the federal court of Rio
de Janeiro and the federal prosecutor's office were unable to be
reached for comment.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine)