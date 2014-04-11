Brazil's Batista faces probe for alleged insider trading-watchdog

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM is investigating whether Eike Batista, formerly the country's wealthiest man, engaged in insider trading, it said on Friday.
Rio de Janeiro-based CVM said in a statement that one of more than a dozen probes into the meltdown of Batista's Grupo EBX SA includes an investigation into Batista's alleged use of privileged information as chairman of oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gás Patricitpações SA.
Representatives of Batista and OGX, which changed its name to Óleo e Gas Participações SA after filing for bankruptcy protection in October, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.