UPDATE 1-Brazil's Eneva agrees on option to buy OGX gas fields

SAO PAULO Oct 28 Brazilian energy company Eneva
SA has agreed on an option to buy up to 66.7 percent
of natural gas producer OGX Maranhão from the firm's creditor
banks should parent company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações
fail to honor its debts, according to two securities
filings on Monday.
The so-called put option, which could total up to 200
million reais ($90.9 million), can be exercised after Feb. 19,
2014, pending approval from regulators. The agreement would also
allow for 600 million reais of OGX Maranhão's debt to be rolled
over.
OGX Petróleo e Gas missed a $45 million interest payment to
bondholders earlier this month and is currently in a 30-day
grace period that expires Thursday. The firm could file for
bankruptcy protection in a Brazilian court before then, sources
with direct knowledge of the negotiations with creditors have
told Reuters.
If OGX foregoes bankruptcy protection and is declared in
default, OGX Maranhão's creditor banks would have the right to
claim equity in the gas producer, one of the filings said.
Eneva, previously known as MPX Energia SA, was part of
former billionaire Eike Batista's now-crumbling EBX empire.
Batista still controls OGX and has about 26 percent of Eneva,
where he is part of the company's controlling group alongside
Germany's E.ON, which purchased a majority stake in
June.
OGX is considering seeking court protection from creditors
as it runs out of cash to bring offshore oilfields on line and
make its debt payments.
Batista was hoping money raised from an eventual sale of OGX
Maranhão could help garner creditor support, analysts said.
Under Brazilian law, a company that files for bankruptcy
protection has up to 60 days to present a restructuring plan to
creditors and the court.