Brazil's MMX in talks with Mubadala, Trafigura to sell iron port

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Brazilian mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA is in exclusive talks with Trafigura Beheer BV and Mubadala Development Co to sell control of its Porto Sudeste iron ore port near Rio de Janeiro, MMX said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

MMX is controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista.

The companies have four weeks to work out a final contract, the statement said. Under preliminary agreements, Trafigura and Mubadala would buy $400 million of new stock in MMX Porto Sudeste Ltda, MMX's port subsidiary. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)