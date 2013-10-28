INSIGHT-Delays, clashes hinder attempts to salvage Batista's OGX

| SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) -
A ttempts to save Eike Batista's flagship oil company, the
business most responsible for the meltdown of his once
high-flying industrial empire, have been hampered by internal
conflict and unpredictable decisions by the Brazilian tycoon,
sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The difficulty of reading Batista, who less than 18 months
ago owned the world's seventh-largest fortune, and mixed signals
from advisors and managers to his companies, has disrupted
attempts to renegotiate about $5 billion of bond and bank debts
at OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA. Meanwhile,
the company is running out of cash to keep its operations going.
Even as new investors sign up to invest in other companies
in Batista's Grupo EBX energy, mining and logistics
conglomerate, the conflicts and delays at OGX risk turning a
bankruptcy filing, that is widely expected by investors, into a
messy affair rather than opening the way to a smooth
restructuring, the sources said.
At worst, if delays continue, OGX could even face
liquidation, which would leave precious little for creditors,
one of the sources said, though this is seen as unlikely.
A bankruptcy filing by OGX would be the biggest ever by a
Latin American company, according to Thomson Reuters data. Not
only would it be a sign of how far Batista's star has fallen,
but it would also provide a stiff test of whether Brazil's
eight-year-old bankruptcy law provides adequate protection to
creditors.
Batista's dramatic decline has become a symbol of Brazil's
own economic woes after the end of a decade-long boom that made
it one of the world's hottest emerging economies. If foreign
investors do not feel they have been treated fairly in the
restructuring process they may be less willing to invest in
other Brazilian companies.
The delays in restructuring have left OGX out of cash and at
risk of having Brazil's government revoke oil leases, the
company's main asset. While a bankruptcy would not automatically
lead to a cancellation of the leases, OGX needs to find new cash
quickly to meet minimum capital spending requirements with the
government, Brazil's oil industry watchdog ANP said on Oct. 17.
A 30-day grace period that OGX has to deposit $44.5 million
in interest payments to bondholders ends on Thursday. OGX has
been trying to convince holders of $3.6 billion in bonds to
convert them into shares and pour an additional $150 million
into the company so that it does not have to shut down its
operations. OGX also faces a $100 million bond interest payment
in December.
Building a consensus among creditors, shareholders and
Batista himself is essential so that OGX can file for bankruptcy
protection and then move the restructuring process quickly
through the courts, preventing OGX from defaulting on its
contractual agreements with the ANP, two of the sources said.
"Bankruptcy is the only option right now," one of the
sources said.
Debt holders include Pacific Investment Management Co, which
runs the world's largest bond fund, and BlackRock Inc,
though it is not clear how much they currently own. Pimco and
Blackrock both declined to comment.
In the past year, OGX shares have fallen more than 90
percent, the result of lower-than-expected output from its first
offshore field and as it has cut into its cash reserves because
of spending to prepare other fields to start producing oil. The
OGX plunge set off a chain reaction among Batista's other listed
businesses, forcing him to bring in new investors and dilute his
own holdings while being unable to use his remaining shares as
collateral for loans needed by the companies.
In interviews with six sources with knowledge of the
restructuring discussions, one called the OGX talks with
creditors a "circus" and another described them as a "mess."
Three said Batista's mercurial style has made things harder for
everyone involved and exacerbated conflicts between a tangled
web of advisers.
The advisers taken on by Batista include high-priced
corporate cleanup men, seasoned dealmakers and even Batista's
89-year-old father, a former Brazilian mining minister and the
former chief executive officer of Vale SA, the
world's top iron ore miner.
"Every day is a new adventure," said one of the sources.
"You can't tell what he is thinking," the source added referring
to Batista, who in Brazil is widely known as just "Eike."
HOLDING UP
Batista declined repeated interview requests through EBX.
His lawyer and chief aide did not respond to questions. Once a
fixture in the Brazilian society pages, the 56-year-old former
power-boat racer has all but disappeared from the public eye
since the dismantling of EBX began.
OGX and its sister shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
declined to respond to an e-mailed list of questions.
Some people say that Batista is working hard to try to keep
his companies operating and is actively searching for new
financing.
R. Blair Thomas, CEO of EIG Global Energy Partners LLC, the
U.S. company that agreed in August to invest 1.3 billion reais
($596 million) in Batista's LLX Logística SA,
recently had dinner with Batista in Rio de Janeiro, and found
him to be in good spirits.
"While there is still work to do, he has successfully
brought in international investors for three of his companies,"
Thomas said. "There is a general recognition in the market that
some of the assets were quite good."
Indeed, Batista, known as an unabashed optimist, promised a
comeback in a July 9 op-ed piece in a Brazilian newspaper.
"Over the past few months, I have seen my business obituary
in the pages of blogs, newspapers and magazines. I see myself
far from that image of a retired Eike," he wrote.
While, according to two of the sources, Batista will likely
have to give up most or all of his entire stake in OGX to
bondholders, he retains 27 percent of the capital of Eneva SA
, a power producer he founded and formerly known as
MPX Energia SA; a controlling stake in mining company MMX
Mineração e Metálicos SA after selling its port
operations; and a 21 percent stake in LLX, owner of the giant
Port of Açu compound north of Rio de Janeiro.
FIRED EXECUTIVES
The situation at OGX has already held up a plan by Malaysian
state oil company Petronas to pump $850 million into
OGX and complicated efforts to get new financing from
bondholders and banks. Petronas wants a debt restructuring to
happen before any payment.
One major example of the disruptions arising from Batista's
sharp changes in direction involved negotiations with OGX
creditors. On Sept. 20, Batista abruptly fired OGX Chief
Financial Officer Roberto Monteiro - the main liaison between
the company and creditors. Talks screeched to a halt.
Soon after, advisers as well as OGX CEO Luiz
Carneiro convinced Batista to bring the former CFO back - this
time as a consultant. But on Oct. 15, Batista fired the former
CFO again and then showed the CEO and the legal affairs director
the door too.
The clash with OGX management began when Carneiro announced
early in September that the company would exercise a put option
obliging Batista to buy $1 billion in shares at above-market
prices. Batista is challenging the put option in court.
Realizing minority shareholders planned to sue Batista and
OGX executives, Carneiro felt he had no choice but to exercise
the option, forcing his interests to diverge from Batista's, one
of the sources said. Carneiro and Monteiro could not be reached
for comment.
"All Batista wants is to get out of this put option," one
of the sources said. "Almost every piece of debt on each of
these companies is guaranteed by him personally."
Two of the sources said the ousting of the executives
occurred after an unnamed "new investor" pledged cash for OGX if
new management were hired.
MORE CONFUSION
In another sign of confusion, three scheduled board meetings
at Batista's shipbuilding company OSX have been canceled since
new directors were named on Sept. 11. OSX depends on OGX for all
its revenue and two of the sources said the shipbuilder will
likely request bankruptcy protection at the same time as OGX or
shortly thereafter.
The lack of meetings has prevented the board from reviewing
or guiding the work of OSX CEO Marcelo Gomes, who was appointed
on Aug. 23 and is busy trying to sell OSX ships and other
assets. Gomes could not be reached for comment.
One of the big problems in the restructuring talks has been
the number of different advisers working for Batista and his
companies, three of the sources said.
Brazilian investment banker André Esteves' Grupo BTG Pactual
SA had been heavily involved on the advisory side
but its earlier attempt to rescue Batista's companies
concentrated on MMX, LLX and the former MPX. BTG Pactual, which
declined to comment, is "in the final stages" of its financial
advisory mandate with Grupo EBX, a source with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
As BTG Pactual focused on those three companies instead of
OGX and OSX, Batista and his managers hired three additional
advisory firms to handle the problems facing the oil producer
and the shipbuilder. But the advisers have not always had the
same agendas and their failure to work in lock-step helped cause
the clashes of recent months, the sources said.
The three financial advisers are Blackstone Group LP
and Lazard Ltd, and Rio de Janeiro-based buyout and
advisory firm Angra Partners. Angra has had the most influential
role in OGX's debt restructuring, one source added. The three
firms declined to comment.
Carneiro's departure bolstered the influence of Angra, which
is led by dealmaker Ricardo Knoepfelmacher, two of the sources
said. Knoepfelmacher, known in Brazil as "Ricardo K," has tried
to steer OGX and shipbuilder OSX toward bankruptcy protection to
save them.
Meanwhile, as negotiators huddle in boardrooms in Rio de
Janeiro and New York, OGX employees are literally at sea, using
what two of the sources said was what little cash the company
has left to make a last-ditch effort to hook up its offshore
Tubarão Martelo field to an OSX vessel, hoping it can start
producing within weeks.