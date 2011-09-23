FACTBOX-Brazil billionaire Batista's largest companies

Sept 23 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, the world's eighth-richest person, is the controlling shareholder of the EBX group, which is involved in industries including energy, mining, shipbuilding and logistics.

Batista, 55, is Brazil's richest man with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $30 billion. He and the companies he controls plan to invest $15.5 billion in Brazil between 2011 and 2012. The following are the most important companies in the EBX portfolio.

* OGX (OGXP3.SA) Batista's flagship oil and gas firm OGX is the largest of the EBX companies by market value and has made repeated offshore oil discoveries near Rio de Janeiro.

It expects to start oil production in November, with output in Brazil to hit 1.4 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day by 2019. That compares to Petrobras' current production of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

OGX has concessions for 30 exploratory blocks in Brazil and another five in Colombia, and says its total oil and gas resources are 10.8 billion barrels. In the second quarter of 2011 it reported a loss of 109 million reais, or about $68 million.

* MMX (MMXM3.SA) Batista's principal mining firm MMX is already in production phase and is the most advanced of any of his companies. It has production capacity of 10.8 million tonnes of iron ore per year, compared to around 300 million for Brazil mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA).

MMX has an aggressive plan to boost output more than fourfold by 2016. China's Wuhan Iron and Steel Co (Wisco) and Korea's SK Networks (001740.KS) hold a combined 30 percent stake in MMX. In the second quarter it posted earnings of 91 million reais, or about $57 million.

MMX operates the Corumba mine in western Brazil as well as the Serra Azul and Bom Sucesso projects in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns mining rights in northern Chile.

* MPX MPXE3.SA The energy company MPX is involved in production of coal and natural gas to power thermoelectric plants that will provide electricity to Brazil's rapidly expanding power market.

It has two generation projects in operation, four under construction with installed capacity of 1,440 megawatts, and another five that are planned but have not yet started construction. Its power plant projects are in Brazil and Chile.

MPX is part owner of a major natural gas discovery in northeastern Brazil, shared with OGX, and is developing coal mines in Colombia and Brazil to provide fuel for its power plants.

The company's share price this year benefited from several factors, including a large financing package from the state development bank, success in a government power auction, and the big natural gas discovery.

MPX in the second quarter reported a loss of 79 million reais, or about $49 million.

* LLX LLXL3.SA The logistics and real estate company LLX is building two ports in the state of Rio de Janeiro that will load and process iron ore produced by MMX and Anglo American Plc and crude oil produced by OGX The projects are being developed at a time when Brazil's roads, highways and ports are overtaxed by rapid economic growth.

The Port of Acu, which is projected to be the fourth-largest in the world by total cargo moved, will include an industrial complex with a steel mill to be partly owned by China's Wisco.

LLX in the second quarter reported a loss of 15 million reais, or about $9 million.

* OSX (OSXB3.SA) The venture OSX will build offshore oil platforms and production systems, drilling rigs and other vessels to be leased to OGX or other companies.

The shipyard is under construction on land leased from LLX's Acu Superport and will begin construction of oil platforms in late 2012. The company is awaiting delivery of the first offshore oil production ship of its fleet, which was purchased in Singapore and will be used by OGX. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by John Wallace)