Brazil's OGX in talks with Vinci, others for 'options'

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
SAO PAULO Oct 18 OGX Petróleo e Gas Particpações SA, the ailing Brazilian oil producer controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said that it is in talks with Vinci Partners and other potential investors for options about a potential capital injection.
So far there has been no binding decision with Vinci or the other potential suitors for the future of the company, OGX said in a securities filing early on Friday.
"As soon as any negotiation with a potential investor is confirmed, the company will make the necessary regulatory disclosures," the filing added.
OGX, which currently has $3.6 billion in outstanding bonds, was forced to the negotiating table after missing a $44.5 million interest payment on its debt on Oct. 1.
The company has 30 days from the missed payment to reach an agreement with bondholders or be declared in default, which would be the largest ever corporate default in Latin America, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Vinci, responding to media reports, this week denied that it was in talks with OGX for a potential takeover.
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.