Brazil's OGX ready to file for bankruptcy protection - sources

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2027
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 28 OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the Brazilian oil company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, will file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.
OGX declined to comment.
Officials at the Rio de Janeiro-based company are currently preparing paperwork for the filing, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because the decision is private. The same source said that OGX plans to exclude its OGX Maranhão gas unit, which is currently in talks to sell a stake to Eneva SA , from the bankruptcy protection filing.
OGX is saddled with over $5 billion in debt.
If confirmed, it would be the largest-ever corporate bankruptcy filing in Latin America, according to Thomson Reuters data. The decision comes as a 30-day grace period that OGX had to pay $44.5 million in bond interest payments to investors was about to expire.
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's legislative agenda. RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the