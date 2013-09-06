UPDATE 1-Brazil's Batista begins to inject cash into OGX, shares soar

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's debt-laden oil
company OGX said on Friday it will begin to exercise a promise
from controlling stakeholder Eike Batista to inject $1 billion
into his empire's flagship company while it renegotiates its
debts.
OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA will receive
$100 million immediately, the company said in a statement.
Creditors have been pressuring Batista to fulfill his
promise to inject $1 billion into OGX through a "put option"
that allows the company to sell $1 billion of OGX stock to
Batista at 6.30 reais a share by April 30, 2014, if the
company's board think it is needed.
Company shares, which closed at 0.41 reais on Thursday,
jumped 27 percent in early trade Friday after the news.
Over the past week, in five separate sales of stock, Batista
trimmed his controlling stake in OGX to about 52 percent to
generate cash, according to the company and Thomson Reuters
data.
How Batista will generate the cash to make good on the OGX
put option, as well as other promises to inject cash into his
foundering empire, is still unclear. Once a billionaire
considered the world's seventh richest individual, Batista is
now only estimated to be worth $900 million, according to
Forbes' magazine.
On Wednesday, the board of OSX Brasil SA, the
shipbuilding company controlled by the embattled Brazilian
tycoon, said it will exercise a put option for Batista to buy
its shares at a value of up to $50 million.