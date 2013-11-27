Batista's OGX resumes bondholder talks, sees 'rapid progress'

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 27 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, which filed for bankruptcy
protection last month, resumed talks on Wednesday with holders
of more than half of the Brazilian oil company's $3.6 billion in
bonds to restructure the debt.
OGX, which missed a $45 million bond interest payment in
October and faces another $100 million installment early next
month, said in a securities filing that it had yet to reach a
binding accord with the bondholders but cited "rapid progress"
in the discussions.
Negotiations "will continue until a definitive agreement is
reached," after which creditors will have the opportunity to
approve or reject the accord, the filing added.
The company, which tycoon Eike Batista founded in 2007 and
at its peak was valued at around $30 billion, is seeking to
obtain debt relief from creditors including banks and suppliers
after acknowledging its inability to honor about $5.1 billion in
total liabilities.
Another Batista-controlled company, shipbuilder OSX Brasil
SA, also sought court protection from creditors in
the wake of OGX.
Pacific Investment Management Co, which is the world's
largest bond fund and is known as Pimco, and half a dozen money
management companies are among bondholders that stand to lose
millions if OGX fails to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings.
Investors also worry that a lengthy legal battle is on the
horizon in Brazil, where recent debt restructuring and
bankruptcy proceedings have turned out badly for them.
A committee formed by Pimco and the other investment funds
picked investment banking firm Rothschild in August as its
adviser on the matter, two sources told Reuters at the time. Law
firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Pinheiro Neto
Advogados were also hired, both sources added.
The selection process followed a decision by OGX in late
July to hire Blackstone Group LP and Lazard Ltd
to help the company review its capital structure. OGX's main
financial advisor is Rio de Janeiro-based Angra Partners.
OGX faces the December coupon payment on about $2.5 billion
bonds due in 2018. Prices on the 8.5 percent bond
were at about 9 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of OGX, which are down 97 percent over the past year,
were up 7 percent at 0.15 reais on Wednesday in São Paulo.