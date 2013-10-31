OGX says $850 mln Petronas deal may end up in arbitration

SAO PAULO Oct 31 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, the beleaguered Brazilian oil
company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, said on
Thursday it expects to end up in arbitration over a deal struck
with Malaysian state oil company Petronas.
The day after filing for bankruptcy, OGX said in a
securities filing that it had struck a deal with Petronas in the
middle of this year for which it should have received about 1.9
billion reais ($869 million).
"That effectively has still not happened and will probably
generate an arbitration process to resolve the issue," OGX said
in a statement signed by Chief Executive Paulo Simões.
The companies announced the deal, originally valued at $850
million, in May. Petronas was to take a stake in two offshore
Brazilian oil blocks, potentially throwing a lifeline to Batista
as he sold off parts of his industrial empire to pay down debts.
OGX sought court protection from creditors on Wednesday in
Latin America's largest-ever corporate bankruptcy filing.