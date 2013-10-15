Brazil's OGX fires CEO, 2nd executive in restructuring push -source

BRIEF-Navigant enters into credit agreement with syndicate of bank lenders
* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 15 OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA fired Chief Executive Luiz Carneiro as part of a corporate restructuring plan, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
José Roberto Faveret, OGX's chief legal affairs officer, was also dismissed as part of the decision, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Carneiro, who challenged a recent board decision to fire Roberto Monteiro as chief financial officer, has been in New York meeting holders of the company's $3.6 billion in bonds.
OGX declined to comment.
NEW DELHI, March 30 India's reaction to an Amazon.com website selling doormats resembling the country's flag involved an unprecedented public and private offensive against the U.S. company by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, a document shows.