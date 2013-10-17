Brazil's OSX considers mergers to 'create shareholder value'

SAO PAULO Oct 17 OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilder controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, is considering combining with rivals to create value for existing shareholders, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company is currently carrying out a review of its business plan to adapt to its "new reality," and is discussing such plan with clients, suppliers, employees and shareholders, the filing said. The company did not mention any potential partners in a corporate combination, or the type of merger it would pursue.