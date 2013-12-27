UPDATE 2-Batista's OSX reaches $1.5 bln deal on OGX contracts

By Jeb Blount and Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 26 Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista's troubled shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA and oil company
Oleo e Gas Participações SA have taken another step toward
emerging from Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcy with a
deal to swap Oleo e Gas debt for stock.
Under the agreement announced late on Wednesday, OSX will
convert $1.5 billion owed it by Oleo e Gas into a 7 percent
stake in the reformulated oil company, formerly known as OGX
Petróleo e Gas Participações SA.
OSX gets all its revenue from leasing
oil-production vessels to Oleo e Gas, which was the
flagship company of Batista's EBX Group industrial conglomerate.
The deal fleshes out a wider debt-for-stock accord between
Batista's Oleo e Gas and holders of $3.8 billion of bonds
announced on Tuesday. Under that agreement, bondholders will
lend between $200 million and $215 million of new capital known
as debtor in possession financing to keep the company going. In
exchange for the loans, bondholders will get 65 percent of the
stock in a restructured Oleo and Gas.
OSX shares rose 35 percent on Thursday to close at their
highest level in more than a month. Oleo e Gas jumped 16 percent
to close at a 10-day high.
"This looks very good. The parties are coming to agreement
rapidly," Paulo Rabello de Castro, chief executive of SR Rating,
a independent Brazilian credit rating agency told Reuters.
"While it won't get investors money back, the parties appear
to want to settle," Rabello, who has advised creditors in some
of Brazil's largest bankruptcy cases said.
"The only thing worse than losing money is a long, drawn out
fight over the scraps," he said.
OGX's bankruptcy filing on Oct. 30 and was the largest ever
in Latin America and that led to OSX filing for bankruptcy in
November.
If approved by a Jan. 24 deadline, the accords will likely
seal the end of Batista's once-giant EBX industrial conglomerate
even as the companies are allowed to continue operating. The
accords will leave Batista with controlling stakes in only three
of the six publicly traded EBX companies.
They will also free Batista from fulfilling a pledge to put
as much as $1 billion into Oleo e Gas to keep it operating until
new fields can be brought on line.
Before rebranding itself as Oleo e Gas earlier this month,
OGX sought court protection on Oct. 30 from creditors owed 11.2
billion reais ($4.75 billion), the biggest corporate default in
emerging markets this year.
The restructuring process is expected to strip Batista of
control of his flagship oil company and leave existing minority
shareholders with about 10 percent of Oleo e Gas stock.
Non-bondholder creditors will have a total of 25 percent of
a new Oleo e Gas after the restructuring according to securities
filings.
Rabello de Castro cautioned that the companies' statements
on this week's accords do not make it clear if Batista is really
giving up a day-to-day role in OSX or Oleo e Gas.
"If he's still the captain he must go down with his ship, if
he's giving up control, he must be first off the boat," Rabello
de Castro said.
LAST CHANCE TO RECOUP MONEY?
Once worth more than $50 billion, EBX and its oil, energy,
shipbuilding, mining and port-operation units saw their value
collapse in the last 18 months in one of the most spectacular
corporate reversals in history. Batista's advisers have sold the
deals to creditors as the last chance to recover anything, even
pennies on the dollar, from their investments.
It's still unclear how much bondholders will recover on
their investments in OGX and OSX. OGX bonds
were worth about 8.75 cents on the
dollar on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters prices
Operations in the Tubarão Martelo field, which began in
early December, are expected to generate an operating profit, or
generate cash from operations, in April and generate cash in
every month to the end of the year after that except May, OGX
said in a statement on Thursday.
Those cash flows will be the basis of any potential profit
that OGX will be able to provide its new shareholders after debt
is converted into shares and the source of future revenue at
OSX.
OGX's fate was sealed in mid-2012 after the company failed
to produce more than about 10,000 barrels a day from its first
field, which it expects to abandon next year. OGX once said it
would produce 1.4 million barrels of oil a day, more than
two-thirds of Brazil's current output, by the end of 2018.
The OSX accord with Oleo e Gas terminates contracts to lease
oil production vessels to Oleo e Gas when it was still called
OGX.
The name change to Oleo e Gas, while symbolic, underlines
Batista's departure from the companies that made him, during the
glory years of a decade-long Brazilian commodities boom,
Brazil's richest man.
Other EBX Group companies also changed their names after
Batista sold or gave up control. LLX Logística SA, a port
operator, is now Prumo Logística SA and controlled by
Washington-based EIG. MPX Energia SA is now Eneva SA,
led by German utility E.ON.
Batista had baptized his companies with an "X" to symbolize
the multiplication of value. In the last year most of them lost
about 90 percent of their value or more.
The $1.5 billion OSX will convert into Oleo e Gas stock, is
divided into several parts: $414 million for the cancelling of
the contract to lease the OSX-1 floating, production, storage
and offloading ship (FPSO), $55.3 million for the end of a
contract for the OSX-2 FPSO, and $528.6 million for the
cancelling of a contract to lease a well-head platform known as
WHP-2.
OSX is still in talks with holders of bonds sold to finance
the OSX-3 FPSO, which began producing oil for Oleo e Gas in the
Tubarão Martelo offshore field east of Rio de Janeiro in early
December.
OSX, which operates a shipyard north of Rio, filed for
protection from creditors on liabilities of 5.34 billion reais
days after OGX's bankruptcy protection filing. The filing did
not include its ship-leasing unit that operates the vessels
involved in the accord.