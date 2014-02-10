UPDATE 1-Batista's OSX, bondholders in talks over FPSO lease

BRIEF-ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilding and ship-leasing company controlled by businessman Eike Batista, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it was in talks with bondholders over the lease terms of an oil production ship.
The ship, OSX-3, is a floating production, storage and offloading vessel that is handling oil and gas output from the Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field east of Rio de Janeiro owned by Batista's Óleo e Gás Participações SA.
Oleo e Gas filed for Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcy protection on Oct. 30. OSX, which depends on OGX for nearly all of its current and future revenue, filed for bankruptcy protection Nov. 11. OSX left its ship-leasing units, including OSX-3 out of the filing in an effort to keep them afloat while looking for a buyer.
A lawyer representing OSX bondholders was not immediately available for comment.
OSX sold $500 million of 9.25 percent debt maturing in March 2015 to finance the construction of the OSX-3. The bonds rose 50 points to 90.50 percent of face value on Monday to yield 18.75 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.
OSX-3 began producing oil in Tubarão Martelo in December. The field represents the last major chance for Oleo e Gas to produce enough revenue to allow the company to be restructured.
Oleo e Gas said late Friday that creditors, led by Pacific Investment Management Co and other bond investors, agreed to provide $215 million of debtor-in-possession financing to keep the company operating. The loans will be made in the form of a two part bond offer.
Under the deal, Batista will lose control of Óleo e Gás.
LONDON, April 28 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance joint venture for 156 million pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned break-up into four parts.
LONDON, April 28 Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will still be their fifth straight month of gains.