UPDATE 1-OGX CEO ouster may open door for bankruptcy protection filing

By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 16 The ouster of
OGX's chief executive opens the door for embattled Brazilian
tycoon Eike Batista to exit the oil company and for OGX to seek
bankruptcy protection, sources told Reuters.
Luiz Carneiro was replaced on Tuesday by Chief Financial
Officer Paulo Simões Amaral as CEO of OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA. The move likely puts more power in
the hands of Brazil-based Angra Partners, the financial adviser
hired by Batista to restructure the liabilities of OGX and its
sister company shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, said one of
the sources who is familiar with Angra's thinking.
As the collapse of Batista's empire has accelerated over the
past three months, Angra and its senior partner, Ricardo
Knoepfelmacher, have sought to arrange for bankruptcy protection
to shrink OGX and OSX and save them as going concerns. Nearly
all OSX business involves building or leasing vessels for OGX,
which is not producing enough oil and gas to pay for them.
Batista's fall from grace, which knocked him off his perch
as one of the world's 10 richest men, has led to a struggle
between shareholders, banks and bondholders over who will get to
keep the scraps. The dramatic unraveling of Batista's energy,
mining, port operation and shipbuilding empire has also become a
symbol of Brazil's own recent economic woes after a decade-long
boom that made it one of the world's hottest emerging economies.
Carneiro did not always agree on strategy with
Knoepfelmacher, the source said. Angra turned down repeated
requests for interviews with Knoepfelmacher and other partners.
Knoepfelmacher, known in Brazil simply as "Ricardo K," is
one of the country's most respected corporate handymen. A former
CEO of now extinct Brasil Telecom SA, he arranged the sale of
the company to rival Oi SA for more than $2.5 billion in 2008.
Carneiro's departure gives Angra some breathing room as it
seeks $150 million of emergency capital from bondholders for OGX
and as it draws up legal documents to file for court protection
in Brazil, a second source with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
"Angra would negotiate something with bankers and Carneiro
would negotiate something else with bondholders," said the first
source, who asked for anonymity because the sensitivity of
talks. "It became very complicated for all parties."
OGX, once the flagship company of Batista's EBX Group,
declined to comment. EBX and OSX also declined comment.
Bankruptcy protection in Brazil is roughly equivalent to
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and would
give the company a chance to reduce its liabilities and emerge
as an going concern. Without it, the company may be forced into
liquidation, ending the chance of profit from future operations.
Batista's departure is essential to the bankruptcy
protection filing, the first source said. By exiting, he will
show the bankruptcy judge that Angra and creditors are in
charge. By offering to swap his stock for bonds, he will also
show the court that he has made an effort to pay at least part
of his debts.
"Batista's departure is part and parcel of any potential
bankruptcy filing," the source said.
OGX bonds due in 2018 rallied on Wednesday,
climbing to as high as 10.75 cents on the dollar from about 8
cents the prior session, traders said.
OGX stock surged for a second day, rising 38 percent in Sao
Paulo trading to 0.47 real, on track for its highest close in
more than five weeks. On Tuesday it rose nearly 50 percent. OSX
rose 12 percent to 0.82 real, a seven-week high.
"The goal is to try and keep the companies alive in some
form," said the first source. "A bankruptcy filing is seen as
the best way to do that for both OGX and OSX."
GETTING BATISTA OUT
Batista's departure from OGX would allow the former
billionaire to free himself of an obligation under a put option
to invest up to $1 billion of new capital into the company.
Former CEO Carneiro led a push to get Batista to pay $100
million of that put option before year-end after board members
representing minority shareholders, normally charged with
control over the option, quit.
That put option was seen as a source of potential leverage
for bondholders, who were dismayed by the firing of OGX's
previous chief financial officer in the midst of negotiations,
according to a third source familiar with the talks. It was
unclear how bondholders viewed Carneiro's departure.
In the past year, OGX shares have fallen more than 90
percent, the result of lower than expected output from the
company's first offshore field and dwindling cash to prepare
other fields to start producing oil.
The plunge in OGX shares set off a chain reaction among
Batista's listed companies, pushing all of the stocks lower and
forcing him to sell off what he could. The stock-price collapse,
however, made it hard for Batista to use his shares as
collateral for loans to keep the companies afloat.
Batista had challenged the right of Carneiro to request the
new cash. Carneiro said at the time that the put's rules gave
top executives the right of exercise in the absence of the
board.
A bankruptcy filing would allow Batista to offer minority
shareholders a chance to salvage something from their
investments. It may also force a quicker end to talks with
bondholders.
If they don't take Batista's offer of shares for their
bonds, they will likely receive nothing during a court-led
bankruptcy restructuring, the first source said.