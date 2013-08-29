UPDATE 2-Brazil's Batista sells more of stake in oil company OGX to pay debt

* Batista to sell at least 5 pct more of his OGX stake
* Batista to retain at least 50.01 pct of OGX
* Magazine report of Batista-BTG breakup further pressures
stocks
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista, the controlling shareholder of OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA, sold 1.54 percent of the oil
company's stock to pay debts of his EBX group, OGX said in a
securities filing on Thursday.
Batista made the sale on Wednesday, OGX said, bringing his
total sale of stock in OGX to 5.67 percent since March. Batista
plans to sell at least another 5 percent of his OGX stake, but
plans to maintain his controlling interest of at least 50.01
percent of OGX shares, according to a securities filing.
OGX, whose shares fell as much as 21 percent on Thursday,
has led a year-long the meltdown of Batista's EBX Group which
includes energy, shipbuilding, mining and port operations. The
group, once worth more than $60 billion, has seen its value
nearly evaporate in the last year-and-a-half.
Lower than expected oil output at OGX raised concerns about
the group's abilities to generate cash flow to fund expansion
and pay debt, creating a crisis of confidence in other EBX
companies, many of which depended on each other for
revenue.
The OGX slide has led to a wider restructuring of the EBX
empire, with Batista agreeing to give up control of port
operator LLX Logística SA and electricity generator
MPX Energia SA to foreign companies in exchange for
new investment.
While he has maintained most of his holdings, Batista has
made small sales in recent months to pay debts.
Batista has been using Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA to help him reorganize his companies and
finances. The accord, signed in March, has provided Batista and
EBX with access to loans, advice and other services.
Shares of OGX and other EBX companies came under additional
pressure on Thursday after the Veja weekly news magazine said
BTG Pactual and Batista will end their relationship. Veja did
not name any source in its report.
BTG Pactual's returns on the partnership depend on the
performance of EBX Group stock. EBX Group stock has fallen
sharply since the accord was made in March. BTG Pactual and the
EBX Group declined to comment on the news report.
The sale of OGX stock is the second asset sale announced by
Batista's EBX this week. On Tuesday, OSX Brasil SA,
EBX's shipbuilding unit, said Batista would sell $50 million of
stock in the shipyard to help pay for a promised capital
injection into the company.
Batista's Centennial Asset Mining Fund LLC and Centennial
Asset Brazilian Equity Fund LLX, companies that form the basis
of the EBX Group's holdings, held 58.92 percent of OGX as of
July 10, according to Thomson Reuters data.
OGX stock fell 12.3 percent on Thursday to close at 0.49
reais, its lowest close in six weeks.