UPDATE 1-Brazil's Batista trims stake in OGX to about 52 pct

By Jeb Blount
    RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista trimmed his controlling stake in OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA to about 52 percent after five sales
of stock in the last week, according to the oil company and
Thomson Reuters data.
    Batista has sold 7.03 percent of the company, or about 227.1
million shares, since Aug. 28, part of a plan to sell at least 5
percent of the company's stock to help pay debt, according to
information in OGX securities filings on Aug. 29 and Sept. 4.
    At closing prices on the São Paulo stock exchange the day of
the sales, the OGX stock sold was worth 118 million reais ($50.2
million).
    When the current round of sales is complete, Batista plans
to have at least 50.01 percent of OGX, the minimum required to
maintain control, the Aug. 29 filing said. 
    Batista is selling stock as he pays off debt he contracted
to invest in OGX and other companies in the EBX Group oil,
energy, mining, shipbuliding and port conglomerate. In mid 2012,
OGX's failure to meet production targets started a sell-off of
EBX Group shares that has reduced the value of most of the six
publicly traded companies in the group by more than 90 percent.
    The decline in the value of the stock forced Batista to sell
some of his holdings. This helped shares fall further and raised
doubt about his ability to continue financing the group, once
worth more than $60 billion, as it struggled to transform from a
collection of start up companies into money-making enterprises.
 
    Batista, through his Centennial Asset Mining Fund LLC and
Centennial Asset Brazilian Equity Fund LLC, controlled 58.92
percent of OGX as of July 10, the most recent holdings filing
with securities regulators before the current round of sales,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
    That leaves him with a 51.89 percent stake after selling off
stock in the last week. Batista has divested himself of 11.14
percent of OGX since March. Batista also sold 70.5 million
shares for about $57 million in May, cutting his OGX stake to
58.92 percent from 61 percent.
    OGX fell 4.76 pecent to 40 centavos afternoon trading in São
Paulo on Wednesday.
    A table of Batista's OGX sales since Aug. 28 follows:    
 Date          Number of   % of OGX
               Shares      
 28 Aug. 2013  49.9 MLN    1.54%
 29 Aug. 2013  37.4 MLN    1.16%
 30 Aug. 2013  65.0 MLN    2.01%
 2 Sept. 2013  39.0 MLN    1.21%
 3 Sept. 2013  35.8 MLN    1.11%
 TOTAL         227.1 MLN   7.03%
 Source: OGX
