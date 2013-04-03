Striking Brazil workers stop work at Batista's Port of Acu

* Blockade by OSX shipyard workers lead to wider LLX protest
* Workers allege late salary payment, lack of overtime
* Union says some workers have not seen family in 8 months
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 Workers extended a
strike at the OSX Brasil SA shipyard at Brazil's Port
of Acu for a second day on Wednesday, delaying construction and
blockading an industrial complex owned by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista.
The blockade by the shipyard employees is the latest in a
string of troubles for Batista's sprawling energy and logistics
empire and has led to a work stoppage by nearly all of the 8,500
workers at the giant port complex, union officials said. The
striking workers allege Acciona failed to pay wages and provided
substandard work conditions at the shipyard site.
The port where the shipyard is located is owned by
Batista-controlled LLX Logistica SA. Acciona is one
of the main contractors building the OSX shipyard, also
controlled by Batista.
Acciona officials in Madrid and at Acu did not immediately
respond to telephone and email requests for comment.
LLX press officers at the Port of Acu said there was no
strike, just a work stoppage. They were not immediately able to
say how many workers at the site were on the job.
Nearly 150 companies are managing construction projects at
Acu, a complex about 1.5 times the size of New York's Manhattan
Island. The shipyard is about the size of Manhattan's Central
Park.
The Civil Construction Union of North and Northeast Rio de
Janeiro State says Acciona is behind on pay, has denied overtime
wages, is violating rules on job categories, and is denying
leave to workers. Some of the workers have been unable to visit
their families for as much as eight months, said Jose Carlos da
Silva Eualalio, president of the union.
The strike comes on the heels of other problems for Batista.
His Grupo EBX, a Rio de Janeiro-based oil, electricity, mining,
shipbuilding, port and real estate group, has lost more than 70
percent in the market value of those companies in the last year.
The losses cut about $20 billion of the value of Batista's
fortune and lost him the title of Brazil's richest man. The
share declines came after oil wells failed to produce as much as
expected and mining, port and electricity projects slipped
behind schedule.
The companies' debts also mounted, raising concern that
Batista would run out of capital before projects became
operational.