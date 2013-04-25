BB Seguridade raises $5.74 bln in world's largest IPO this year

SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazilian insurance and pension company BB Seguridade Participações SA raised 11.48 billion reais ($5.74 billion) in an initial public offering late on Thursday, the world's largest this year.

The company priced shares at 17 reais each, according to a source familiar with the deal. About 675 million common shares were sold in the transaction, according to data in securities regulator CVM's Website.