Banco do Brasil says suspension of insurance unit IPO lifted

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 17 Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday that securities regulator CVM had lifted the suspension of the initial public offering of its BB Seguridade insurance unit, according to a securities filing.
Banco do Brasil's investment-banking unit is handling the transaction, with co-managers including Banco Bradesco SA , Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Other investment banks hired to help handle the deal include BTG Pactual Group, Banco Votorantim SA, Citigroup Inc and São Paulo-based Brasil Plural Banco Multiplo.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.