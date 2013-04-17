Banco do Brasil says suspension of insurance unit IPO lifted

SAO PAULO, April 17 Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday that securities regulator CVM had lifted the suspension of the initial public offering of its BB Seguridade insurance unit, according to a securities filing.

Banco do Brasil's investment-banking unit is handling the transaction, with co-managers including Banco Bradesco SA , Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other investment banks hired to help handle the deal include BTG Pactual Group, Banco Votorantim SA, Citigroup Inc and São Paulo-based Brasil Plural Banco Multiplo.