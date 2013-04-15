版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 21:33 BJT

Brazil regulator suspends IPO of Banco do Brasil insurance unit

SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil securities regulator CVM suspended for 30 days the initial public offering of shares of Banco do Brasil insurance unit BB Seguridade on Monday, citing an irregular use of advertising materials.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐