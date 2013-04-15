UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil insurance unit IPO suspended for 30 days

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil securities regulator CVM on Monday suspended the initial public offering of Banco do Brasil SA's insurance unit BB Seguridade for 30 days, citing irregularities in the use of advertising materials.
The offer could be canceled if the irregularities are not resolved within this period, CVM added, without giving details.
State-run Banco do Brasil, the country's largest in terms of assets, plans to raise up to 12.15 billion reais ($6 billion) in the BB Seguridade IPO. That might be the largest IPO in Brazil since 2009, when Banco Santander Brasil raised 14 billion reais.
The pricing was scheduled to take place on April 23.
Banco do Brasil shares dropped 1.1 percent to 28.04 reais on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. Despite the fall, it outperformed the benchmark Bovespa index, which slipped 1.7 percent on concerns about economic growth in China.
Banco do Brasil's investment-banking unit is handling the transaction, with co-managers Banco Bradesco SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Other investment banks hired to help handle the deal include BTG Pactual Group, Banco Votorantim SA, Citigroup Inc and São Paulo-based Brasil Plural Banco Multiplo.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.