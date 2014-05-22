Brazil grants 'eventual reinsurer' permit to Buffett's Berkshire

May 22 Susep, Brazil's insurance industry
regulator, on Thursday issued a license allowing Berkshire
Hathaway Inc to operate in the country as "eventual
reinsurer."
The license permits reinsurers domiciled in a foreign
country to operate in Brazil without a representative office in
the country. According to the government's official gazette,
Berkshire's U.K.-based unit, Berkshire Hathaway International
Insurance Ltd, will be granted the license. Berkshire is
controlled by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.
In Brazil, there are three classes of reinsurers - local,
admitted and eventual. According to current industry rules,
eventual reinsurers must have minimum global net assets of $150
million, be rated a notch above the minimum investment-grade
ranking by a major credit rating company and have its
headquarters based outisde a tax-haven country.