US vice-president in Brazil to boost business, diplomatic ties

| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO May 29 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden began a three-day visit to Latin America's biggest country
on Wednesday to meet Brazilian government and business leaders
as Washington gears up for a planned state visit by President
Dilma Rousseff later this year.
The trip, part of a week-long swing by Biden through South
America and the Caribbean, comes as Brazil's economy is slowly
rebounding from a two-year lull following nearly a decade of
sturdy growth.
The country, the world's seventh largest economy, seeks more
clout with the United States and other major economies that it
increasingly sees as its peers.
After divergences over trade, Middle East policy, and other
differences during the administrations of their predecessors,
Rousseff and U.S. President Barack Obama in recent years have
gradually forged closer diplomatic ties in hopes that the two
biggest economies in the Americas can increasingly become larger
markets for one another.
Rousseff, however, has remained a vocal critic of loose U.S.
monetary policy, which she believes hurts Brazil's economy by
strengthening Brazil's currency and thus making Brazilian
products more expensive abroad.
Nevertheless, the two countries have made incremental
progress in commercial areas ranging from agriculture to energy
to aviation and space technology.
In recent weeks, leaders of major U.S. and Brazilian
companies involved in trade between the two countries have been
lobbying both governments to work on more of the small
agreements that over time could add up to wholesale progress for
bilateral business.
"Everybody's looking for building blocks to bring the
countries closer together," said one U.S. official who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "It's indicative of how people are
trying to give greater structure to our trade and investment."
STRENGTHENING TIES
The strengthening ties between the two countries is
underscored by an expected state visit by Rousseff to Washington
in October, the first by a Brazilian leader in two decades.
While Rousseff has already been on official business to the
United States as president, the full state visit will last
longer and involve more and closer diplomacy.
Biden's visit began in Rio de Janeiro, where he will address
local authorities and business executives mid-day and tour a
research facility operated by state-run energy company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. On Thursday he is
scheduled to visit a hillside Rio slum before flying to
Brasilia, the capital, for meetings Friday with Rousseff and
Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer.
Among many pending business issues between the United States
and Brazil are a longstanding effort to ease visa restrictions
for travel between the two countries, lingering disagreements
over trade barriers and a push by U.S. companies for protection
of intellectual property rights in a Brazilian marketplace rife
with pirated software and technology.
Meanwhile, Washington is still urging Brazil to back Boeing
Co., the U.S. aerospace manufacturer, on a planned
purchase to upgrade its fighter jet fleet. Brazil, for its part,
is eager to get U.S. backing for long-coveted permanent seat on
the United Nations Security Council.
After a visit by Obama to Brazil in March 2011, the White
House said it recognized Brazil's ambitions at the United
Nations, but stopped short of backing its call for a place on
the council.
Earlier this week Biden visited Colombia and Trinidad and
Tobago.