Brazil police investigate Bieber for spray painting Rio wall

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 Police in Rio de Janeiro
on Wednesday said they were investigating whether Canadian teen
singer Justin Bieber had illegally spray painted graffiti on an
exterior wall of a beachside hotel.
The 19-year-old singer, in Brazil as part of his ongoing
South American tour, was photographed early Tuesday, along with
members of his entourage, painting the wall outside an upscale
hotel in Rio's São Conrado neighborhood.
After complaints by local paparazzi that Bieber's bodyguards
had accosted them, Rio police said they would look into the
incident and determine whether Bieber had broken Brazilian laws
against the destruction of property.
In a statement, Brazil's civil police force said they had
already interviewed a Bieber representative and would continue
gathering details about the incident.
Brazil's federal police, the force charged with immigration
matters, denied local media reports that investigators had
sought to prevent Bieber, bound Wednesday for a show in
Asuncion, Paraguay, from leaving the country.
The incident follows a whirlwind of tabloid headlines during
Bieber's Brazilian stay, including reports that he had attended
a Rio nightclub that in the past has been shuttered for
prostitution. Tabloids published photos they said were of the
singer, wrapped in a bedsheet to conceal his identity, leaving
the Centaurus club over the weekend.
Melissa Victor, a publicist for Bieber at Universal Music
Group in New York, did not return a phone call for comment.
Bieber is signed to Island Def Jam Music Group, one of the
labels owned by Universal, which itself is a unit of French
media and telecommunications company Vivendi SA.