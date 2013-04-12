UK-based TMO Renewables building cellulosic fuel plant in Brazil

* Plant to fuel domestic flex-fuel cars, to open in 2014
* TMO also building "second generation" plants in China
SAO PAULO, April 12 UK-based TMO Renewables said
on Friday it plans to build Brazil's first commercially viable
second-generation ethanol plant, betting on the South American
country's need for non-food-based biofuels.
The firm is investing an initial $30 million with Brazil's
Usina Santa Maria to open a 10 million liter cellulosic
bioethanol plant, and later plans to build a full-scale
industrial plant in Brazil's São Paulo state.
Second-generation biofuels - such as cellulosic ethanol made
from inedible plant parts - are still in their infancy, but are
thought to have growth potential as some nations, including the
United States, shy away from producing biofuels from food crops.
High production costs have so far been a major impediment to
deploying the technology on a commercial scale.
"We believe that we will be the first to put a
second-generation waste-to-ethanol plant into commercial
operation," TMO representatives said in a written statement to
Reuters. They said the plant would open in 2014 and is intended
to supply flex-fuel cars on the Brazilian market.
Bioenergy firm GraalBio is also planning to open an 82
million liter second-generation plant supplied with enzymes from
Denmark's Novozymes in 2014.
Brazil is a pioneer in the production of biofuels from sugar
cane, and is the world's largest producer of the sweetener.
TMO is also working building second-generation biofuel
plants in China.