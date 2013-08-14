Brazil's Biosev says frost lowers cane crush by 10-14 pct

* Biosev crush falls to 28.7-30.1 mln tns from 33 mln tns

* Frost will slow full use of company capacity

By Gustavo Bonato

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Brazil's Biosev SA, the local sugar and ethanol company of France's Louis Dreyfus, said that July frosts caused a 10 to 14 percent loss to the company's cane output this season, which would hurt its bottom line.

Biosev's Chief Financial Officer Serge Stepanov said Brazil's second biggest cane milling group would take at least an extra year before it was able to produce enough cane to use all the crushing capacity it has built due to losses from frost.

The frost that hit the company's Mato Grosso do Sul cane fields and, to a lesser degree, the drought earlier this year in Brazil's northeast cane belt will reduce company crushing to 28.7 million to 30.1 million tonnes, from initial estimates of 33 million, Biosev said.

The company originally expected to use 87 percent of its crushing capacity this 2013/14 (April-March) season, after utilizing 73.7 percent last year.

"This crop we had pause. We will return to reducing idle capacity next year," Stepanov said, adding that 100 percent use of capacity would likely occur between 2015/16 and 2016/17, instead of next season.

Biosev reduced its quarterly loss to 325.8 million reais ($98 million) in the company's first quarter results, published Tuesday night. That's down from the 351.6 million real net loss last year during the same quarter.

The company decided to realize a loss on the value of its standing cane due to the frost in its latest results.

Biosev's first fiscal quarter corresponds with the first three months, April-June, of Brazil's center-south cane harvest.

Stepanov estimated that the frosts in late July had a 216 million real non-cash impact on the company's agricultural assets.

Biosev expects to shift its crushing focus the rest of the year to favor sugar production, after a strong focus on ethanol in the first quarter, Stepanov said.

Over the past quarter, 55 percent of the cane crushed went to ethanol production, with the remaining 45 percent used for sugar. This mix should shift in favor of the sweetener.

The company's ethanol exports to the U.S. accounted for 20 percent of Brazil's total exports to that market in the first quarter. Biosev wanted to take full advantage of strong demand for the biofuel before the record corn crop started harvesting, Stepanov said.

Fresh ethanol sales to the United States have since ground to a halt in anticipation of a flood of production of the biofuel there in the second half of the year as the corn crop starts harvesting.

The company shipped a total 106 million liters of ethanol over the April-June period, up 263 percent last year.

The company expects to have less product to sell than previously anticipated due to the frost and it would be able to choose where to make its production cuts.

In early July prior to the frost, Biosev expected to produce 2.1 million tonnes of sugar and 1.3 billion liters of ethanol in the 2013/14 season.

"We are choosing where to cut production, due to the reduction in cane, with a little less ethanol," Stepanov said, adding that sugar was seen as a more attractive choice than ethanol when considering returns.