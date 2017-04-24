版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 00:19 BJT

Brazil's BNDES president says bank may raise funds abroad

BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.

Bastos added that the bank's first-quarter performance added to signs of an economic recovery. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐