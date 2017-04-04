版本:
Brazil's BNDES to announce new rules for infrastructure finance guarantees

SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an investment conference sponsored by Banco Bradesco BBI SA, Bastos said BNDES will discuss with the World Bank new mechanisms to strengthen guarantees and may also finance private banks to issue infrastructure bonds.

The development bank is preparing to return to capital markets, she said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
