版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 03:47 BJT

Brazil's BNDES plans 170 bln reais disbursements in 2015 -exec

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Brazil's BNDES development bank aims to reach loan disbursements of around 170 billion reais ($56 billion) in 2015, of which 60 billion reais will go to infrastructure investments, the bank's head of infrastructure Nelson Siffert said on Wednesday.

($1 = 3.05 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing and Brad Hayes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐