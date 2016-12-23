Brazil's Treasury says development bank BNDES repaid $30 billion

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil's Treasury said on Friday development bank BNDES has repaid 100 billion reais ($30.6 billion) comprised of 40 billion reais in securities and 60 billion reais in cash.
Brazil's government will use the proceeds to pay debt and the country's gross debt will be reduced by 1.6 percentage point of GDP, Treasury said.
($1 = 3.2695 reais) (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.