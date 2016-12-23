Brazil's Treasury says development bank BNDES repaid $30 billion

BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil's Treasury said on Friday development bank BNDES has repaid 100 billion reais ($30.6 billion) comprised of 40 billion reais in securities and 60 billion reais in cash.

Brazil's government will use the proceeds to pay debt and the country's gross debt will be reduced by 1.6 percentage point of GDP, Treasury said.

($1 = 3.2695 reais) (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)