版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 03:45 BJT

Brazil's Treasury says development bank BNDES repaid $30 billion

BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil's Treasury said on Friday development bank BNDES has repaid 100 billion reais ($30.6 billion) comprised of 40 billion reais in securities and 60 billion reais in cash.

Brazil's government will use the proceeds to pay debt and the country's gross debt will be reduced by 1.6 percentage point of GDP, Treasury said.

($1 = 3.2695 reais) (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐