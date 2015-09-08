版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日

Brazil's BNDES says concerned over drop in loan requests

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 The president of Brazil's development bank BNDES, Luciano Coutinho, said on Tuesday that he was concerned over a drop in requests for loans in the first half of 2015, which reflects a climate of uncertainty in the country. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr)

