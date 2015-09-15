Brazil's development bank BNDES sees steep fall in disbursements

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Total loan disbursements by Brazil's development bank BNDES should fall dramaticaly in 2015, the bank's head Luciano Coutinho said on Tuesday.
Disbursements reached 190 billion reais ($49 billion) in 2014. They fell 18 percent in the first half of 2015 to 69 billion reais compared to the first half of 2014.
"We are going to see a significant reduction this year. I don't know if it will come at around the 20 percent we saw in the first half, but it will reflect the rising uncertanties in the country," said Coutinho to reporters.
($1 = 3.85 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.