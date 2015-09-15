版本:
Brazil's development bank BNDES sees steep fall in disbursements

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Total loan disbursements by Brazil's development bank BNDES should fall dramaticaly in 2015, the bank's head Luciano Coutinho said on Tuesday.

Disbursements reached 190 billion reais ($49 billion) in 2014. They fell 18 percent in the first half of 2015 to 69 billion reais compared to the first half of 2014.

"We are going to see a significant reduction this year. I don't know if it will come at around the 20 percent we saw in the first half, but it will reflect the rising uncertanties in the country," said Coutinho to reporters.

($1 = 3.85 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

