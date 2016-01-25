Brazil's BNDES disbursements down 28 pct in 2015

BRASILIA Jan 25 Brazil's state development
bank, BNDES, disbursed 136 billion reais ($33.24 billion) for
investment projects in 2015, down 28 percent than the previous
year, the lender said on Monday.
Since the start of her second term in 2015, President Dilma
Rousseff has halted the transfer of fresh capital into the
lender to close a widening budget gap.
The drop in disbursements by the BNDES, the country's main
provider of long-term corporate credit, reflects the fall in
demand for capital goods as the economy sinks into its worst
recession in decades.
Companies requested 47 percent less loans last year than in
2014, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 4.0911 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Franklin Paul)