Brazil's BNDES wants to offload equity holdings faster, CEO says

BRASILIA Nov 8 Brazil's state development bank
BNDES wants to sell equity holdings in listed and
privately held companies at a faster pace than currently, to
help bolster corporate financing and transparency in Latin
America's largest economy, Chief Executive Officer Maria Sílvia
Bastos Marques said on Monday.
Bastos said at an event in Brasilia that the bank intends to
have a "faster turnover" of the equity holdings managed by
investment arm BNDES Participações SA. She declined
to elaborate, citing the fact that much of those holdings are in
companies that are publicly listed.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)