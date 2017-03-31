版本:
Loans pegged to TJLP rate totaled $212 bln at end-2016: BNDES

BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil's state development bank BNDES had a total 664 billion reais ($212.08 billion) in outstanding loans pegged to the TJLP long-term lending rate at the end of 2016, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The TJLP rate will be replaced for a new benchmark rate starting in 2018 for new operations.

($1 = 3.1309 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
