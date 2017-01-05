Brazil's BNDES to focus lending on projects of high social impact

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 5 Brazil's state development bank BNDES plans to focus loan disbursements on areas of high social impact like education, healthcare, infrastructure and the environment, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Thursday.
The bank, which is considered as the main source of long-term financing for companies in Brazil, will raise the revenue threshold used to classify small and mid-sized firms so they have more access to credit, Bastos told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination