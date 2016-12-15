版本:
Brazil's BNDES signs $2.4 bln loan accord with IADB

SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.

The first tranche of the rotating credit line will correspond to $750 million to be lent to sustainable energy projects, the bank said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

