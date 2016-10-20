UPDATE 1-BNDES to focus on Brazil infrastructure, cut subsidized credit

(Recasts to add details, background)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 20 Brazilian state
development bank BNDES will focus new loans on infrastructure
and smaller firms while scaling back the use of subsidized
interest rates for future contracts, in a bid to shore up public
finances and encourage private-sector banks to lend more.
Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES, Brazil's main source of
corporate credit since it was founded in 1952, is preparing to
repay the federal government about 100 billion reais ($32
billion) of capital injections by 2018, said Fabio Giambiagi,
the bank's head of research and planning.
Giambiagi, who spoke at an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the
pillars of BNDES's new disbursement policy will be funding
much-needed infrastructure projects across Brazil and lending to
small- and mid-sized companies that struggle to access credit
markets.
BNDES will decrease the use of the so-called TJLP rate, a
below-market rate at which it has traditionally pegged most
loans, Giambiagi said, without elaborating.
"We have decided to become more rational with our
disbursement decisions, so we can place more money at
market-based conditions," Giambiagi said. He said the bank's new
strategic plan will be announced within the next 45 days.
The decision shows how President Michel Temer's government
is working to ease the strains that years of heavily subsidized
BNDES credit put on the federal budget. His predecessor, Dilma
Rousseff, poured over 455 billion reais into BNDES so it could
lend more at subsidized rates - a move that fanned a surge in
Brazil's national debt.
It also suggests BNDES has turned the page on Rousseff's
policy of fostering "national champions" - huge homegrown
conglomerates financed with public funds at below-market rates.
The gap between the interest rate Brazil pays investors in
order to fund BNDES and what the bank charges on loans has cost
taxpayers 40 billion reais annually over the past three years.
Loan disbursements by BNDES slipped 34 percent in the 12
months through September, to 62 billion reais. At this pace,
disbursements could fall this year below 100 billion reais for
the first time in seven years.
($1 = 3.1398 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing and additional
reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky
and Leslie Adler)